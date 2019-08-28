NORTH BEND – The Yutan-Mead Patriot softball team finished 1-2 while competing in the North Bend Central Invitational Tournament held in North Bend on Aug. 24.
The tournament started with a 13-6 five inning setback at the hands of West Point-Beemer Cadets.
The Cadets scored all 13 of their runs in the first four innings against the Patriots.
Yutan-Mead pitcher Kelly Richards struggled with her command and walked eight West Point-Beemer hitters and allowed all 13 runs, although only five were earned.
Senior Molly Davis reached base twice and drove in two runs while teammate Emily Hebenstreit scored two runs and drove in another with a triple.
Freshman Emma Abraham singled, drove in a run and scored for the Patriots.
The Patriots got into the win column in their next game against Madison/Humphrey/Lindsey.
Yutan-Mead scored 14 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 21-1 victory in three innings.
Yutan-Mead pounded out 12 hits and had 22 baserunners in the 20-run win.
Davis finished 3-for-4 with five RBI and two runs scored for the winning team.
Laycee Josoff and Meghan Richards also drove in three runs apiece.
Senior Hope Kult and Josoff each scored three runs apiece.
Laura Kuhr earned the win for the Patriots after allowing just one run in her three innings of work.
The final game of the tournament for the Patriots was a tough 9-7 setback at the hands of the North Bend Central Tigers.
The game went back-and-forth the entire way. The Patriots held leads of 1-0 and 4-2 and the game was tied at seven before the Tigers scored the game-winning runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Yutan-Mead scored seven runs on just three hits, but were able to take advantage of seven walks and four Tiger errors.
Josoff reached base three times and scored each time.
Hebenstreit finished with the team’s lone RBI.
Davis and Josoff each swiped two bases for the Patriots.
