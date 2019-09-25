DAVID CITY – The Yutan-Mead softball team saw their win streak reach two games with a 7-4 victory at home against the Conestoga Cougars on Sept. 16.
The Patriots scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and then held on for the three-run win.
Senior Rachel Steinauer had a monster game for the Patriots finishing with four hits, including a triple, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI.
Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit added two hits and scored two runs.
Kelly Richards earned the win on the mound for the Patriots working seven innings and allowing four runs on eight walks and four hits.
The Patriots remained at home on Sept. 17 when they welcomed the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays to Hayes Field for a Saunders County battle.
An 11-run fifth inning was the Patriots undoing as they were beaten by the Bluejays 16-7.
Hope Kult and Savanna Hassler each drove in a pair of runs for Yutan-Mead and Steinauer scored twice and legged out a triple.
Hassler, Laura Kuhr and Richards combined to allow 10 hits, nine walks and 16 runs in five innings.
After a day off, the Patriots were supposed to return to the diamond for a home game against Tekamah-Herman on Sept. 19. The game was cancelled.
The Patriots were able to return to the diamond on Saturday afternoon, taking part in the annual David City Invitational.
Yutan-Mead opened the tournament with a 13-1 setback at the hands of the undefeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
After falling to the Bluejays the Patriots were able to
bounce back with a 10-4 win over the host Blue River Panthers.
The Patriots broke the game open with six runs in the third inning.
Yutan-Mead finished with 11 base hits against the Panthers.
Ekkie Walden and Steinauer each finished with three hits against Blue River. They both finished with two doubles apiece.
Molly Davis added a triple for the Patriots.
Hassler earned the win on the mound, scattering two hits and 10 walks over six innings, while allowing just four runs.
The final game of the tournament was an 11-9 setback against the Polk County Slammers.
The game was close until the Slammers scored five runs in the third inning.
Walden drove in three runs. Steinauer and Emma Abraham added two hits apiece.
Richards took the loss on the mound for Yutan-Mead.
