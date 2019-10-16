DAVID CITY – The Bishop Neumann cross country teams got a great day to run at the annual Centennial Conference Meet held in David City on Oct. 8.
The girls team finished fourth as a team behind a strong finish from senior Faith Polacek.
Polacek finished fifth with a time of 22:00. Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia won the meet with a time of 20:13.
Junior Alaina Furasek and sophomore Maggie Ehrhorn also ran well last week and just missed out on earning a medal.
Furasek finished 21st at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of
24:04.
Ehrhorn finished 22nd in David City after crossing the finish line with a time of 24:32.
Other Cavaliers who were scored at the meet included senior Tessa Masek (33, 26:04) and sophomore Ashley Binstock (35, 26:20).
The boys team finished seventh at the meet after scoring 121 team points.
Sophomore Zane Abler led the Cavaliers at the meet in David City, finishing 23rd with a time of 19:55.
Not far behind him was junior teammate Quinn Prochaska in 26th place. Prochaska’s time was.
Other Cavaliers who were scored at the meet included sophomore Joey Ehrhorn (36, 20:32), senior Ben Sanderson (40, 21:01) and junior Ryan Raabe (44, 21:33).
