WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann cross country teams made the short trip over to Wahoo High School for the annual Wahoo Invitational on Sept. 12.
The girls team finished
sixth at the meet after accumulating 98 team points.
Senior Faith Polacek medaled for the Cavaliers, running 11th after completing the 5K course in 21:57.
Junior Alaina Furasek just missed out on earning
a medal at the meet after finished 19 at the Wahoo meet with a time of 23:14.
Other Cavalier finishers included Lily Spangler (35, 25:24), Maggie Ehrhorn (37, 25:39), Catherine Haberman (38, 25:43).
The boys team finished
12 at the meet and were led by a 47 place finish from Zane Abler. Abler crossed the finish line with a time of 19:49.
Other Cavalier finishers included Quinn Prochaska (51, 20:08), Ben Sanderson (55, 20:29), Jared Dailey (56, 20:57), Ryan Raabe (58, 21:01).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.