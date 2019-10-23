MCCOOL – The Bishop Neumann cross country teams competed in the Class D-1 district meet at Camp Kateri near McCool on Thursday afternoon.
Near perfect conditions greeted the competitors on Oct. 17.
Bishop Neumann senior Faith Polacek will get to finish her career at the state meet after finishing seventh at the district meet with a
time of 22:02.
It will be her fourth consecutive trip to Kearney. Her best finish came in 2016 as a freshman when she finished 26th at the Class C meet. She finished 37th last season.
The girls’ team scored 83 points and finished fifth out of 12 teams.
Other Cavalier runners who were scored at the meet included junior Alaina Furasek (25, 24:10), sophomore Maggie Ehrhorn (32, 24:53), sophomore Ashley Binstock (40, 25:42) and senior Tessa
Masek (41, 25:49).
The boys’ team finished ninth at the meet after scoring 161 team points.
Sophomore Zane Abler was the top finisher for the Cavaliers. He finished 27 at the district meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 19:26.
Other varsity runners who were scored for Neumann included junior Quinn Prochaska (43, 20:10), sophomore Joey Ehrhorn (47, 20:16), junior Peter Kavan (53, 20:36) and sophomore Miles Hannan (54, 20:39).
