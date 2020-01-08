MEAD - The Mead girls basketball team made it three wins in a row with a 39-25 victory over the Osceola Bulldogs in the Mead Holiday Tournament championship game on Dec. 31.
The Raiders scored the game’s first 12 points and never trailed while securing the 14-point win.
“With it being 10 days since our last game, we could definitely tell we were a little rusty. But we were able to do enough good things to gain a lead and maintain the lead throughout the game. It’s always nice to pull out a win when you only shoot 23 percent from the field,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
The Raiders were led in scoring by sophomore Emily Hebenstreit who poured in 17 points while adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Senior Abby Miller added eight points and eight rebounds.
Senior Jaden Felty scored 10 points and added three rebounds.
Junior Becca Halbmaier led Mead on the boards with 11.
In the boys game, the Raiders were able to secure their third consecutive win, rolling past the Osceola Bulldogs 50-30 at home in the championship game of the Mead Holiday Tournament on Dec. 31.
The Raiders put together their best half of basketball in the opening 16 minutes and led the Bulldogs 32-12 at the half.
Mead limited Osceola to just one points over the opening eight minutes and led 11-1.
“We came out with a lot of intensity on defense to start the game, which helped us get out in transition and get some easy baskets,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.
Senior JT Haag scored a game-high 13 points for the Raiders and teammate Hunter Pickworth added 12 more to go along with eight rebounds.
Freshman Trey Simons contributed eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Raiders played Cedar Bluffs at home on Jan. 7. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
