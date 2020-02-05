MEAD – The fifth-ranked Mead Raider boys basketball team improved to 8-5 on the season after rallying for a 58-52 home win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Jan. 30 at Mead High School.
The game with the Bluejays was tied at 24 at the half and Mead trailed 37-36 going into the final eight minutes.
A couple of key fourth quarter plays keyed the Raider victory.
Junior Hunter Pickworth hit a key 3-pointer on the Raiders second possession of the fourth quarter and then after a defensive stop sophomore AJ Carritt scored on an assist from junior Bayley LaCroix.
The Raiders never trailed again.
Senior JT Haag led the home team in the scoring column with 20 points. He also added five rebounds.
Hunter Pickworth added 12 points and sophomore point guard Tyler Pickworth added six points and five assists.
“Our ball handling in the fourth quarter was key. We didn’t have a turnover in the fourth, which forced them to foul late in the quarter and we shot free throws just well enough to stay in front,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.
The Raiders opened conference tournament play on Monday night at home against Freeman. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
