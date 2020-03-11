WEEPING WATER – The Mead Raider boys basketball team found themselves in an unusual situation on March 2.
The Raiders played the same team for the third time in 11 days when they tipped off against the Johnson-Brock Eagles in the Class D2-7 District Championship at Weeping Water High School.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, the result remained the same.
The Raiders lost for a third consecutive time to the Eagles, coming up just one point short 31-30.
The game got off to a slow offensive start for both teams. The two teams combined for just 12 points in the first quarter and after eight minutes the game was tied at six.
The Raiders were able to take an 18-14 lead into the locker room on the strength of a strong second quarter from Hunter Pickworth. Pickworth scored five his team-high 10 points in the second quarter.
Johnson-Brock senior Ty Hahn scored all 14 of the Eagle points in the first half.
Hahn continued to do his damage in the third quarter, this time in the post, and the Eagles were able to take a 27-25 lead into the final eight minutes.
The two teams relied on their defense in the fourth quarter and the two offenses combined for just nine points. The Raiders had two possessions in the final minute to tie or take the lead, but were not able to capitalize and the state berth went to the Eagles.
“It was the most competitive of three times we’ve played them, and I thought we did a really good job of limiting their offensive opportunities in the first half, except for some threes by Ty Hahn. They moved Hahn around more in the third quarter and created some looks for a couple other guys, and we missed some key shots at critical times,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.
Junior Bayley LaCroix scored six points and led the team with eight rebounds.
