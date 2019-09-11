MEAD – The Mead Raider football team fell to 1-1 on the season after falling at home to Johnson-Brock 44-0 on Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, The Eagles scored 16 points in the second quarter and added 28 points in the second half to close out the Raiders 44-0.
After scoring 74 points in a season-opening win over Parkview Christian the Raiders were held scoreless by the Eagles.
Mead managed 264 total yards, but was unable to get into the endzone.
Sophomore Caleb Lihs rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries. Junior Calvin Muhlbach added 24 yards on three carries.
Freshman quarterback Luke Carritt completed 7-of-14 through the air for 103 yards
Senior JT Haag caught two balls for a team-high 69 yards.
Junior Cade Mongan led the Raiders with nine tackles while Lihs added eight more. Carritt chipped in seven more.
Haag picked off a pass and added five tackles for the Raiders.
Mead will look to get back on track on Friday night when they play host to Elmwood-Murdock.
