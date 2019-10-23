MEAD – The outcome of football games is often determined at the line of scrimmage.
That was the case on Friday night at Mead High School.
The Clarkson-Leigh Patriots controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against the Raiders and were able to pull away for the 44-8 victory.
The loss dropped the Raider record to 4-3 on the season.
The Raiders lone score came in the second quarter when freshman Luke Carritt connected with senior JT Haag on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Carritt added the 2-point conversion and the Raiders trailed just 14-8.
It was all Patriots the rest of the way.
Clarkson-Leigh rushed for 357 yards on 43 carries. Mead managed just 13 yards rushing on 27 carries.
Luke Carritt completed 8-of-20 through the air for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Haag caught four balls for
41 yards.
Junior Nick Laughlin led the Raiders with 12 tackles and a sack.
Haag added six tackles and picked off a pass.
Sophomore AJ Carritt added nine stops and a quarterback sack.
The Raiders will look to end the regular season with a win over the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats at home on Friday night.
The Raiders will need to win in order to be a part of the Class D-2 playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the 1-6 Wildcats.
