MEAD – The Mead Raider football team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 20-6 home win over Emerson-Hubbard on Homecoming night on Oct. 4.
The Raiders found themselves down 6-0 just 15 seconds into the game after the visitors returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a score.
Mead remained composed and answered with a pair of first quarter scores.
Freshman quarterback Luke Carritt connected with sophomore Caleb Lihs on a 6-yard scoring pass. Junior Calvin Muhlbach added the 2-point conversion and Mead took their first lead of the game, 8-6.
Muhlbach added a 1-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter, the 2-point conversion failed, but Mead was able to take a 14-6 lead into the second quarter.
The Raiders led 14-6 until they were able to add to their lead in the third quarter when Lihs scored his second touchdown of the game, this time a 6-yard TD run. The 2-point attempt failed again and the lead would stay at 14.
The Raider defense would do the rest and the home team was able to earn the 20-6 victory.
The Mead offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage the entire night. Mead rushed for 311 yards on 60 carries and were led by a career night from Muhlbach who finished with 188 yards and a score on 32 carries.
Lihs added 83 more on 15 carries.
Carritt completed 6-of-10 through the air for 57 yards and a score.
Senior JT Haag, junior Hunter Pickworth and Lihs all caught two balls in the passing game.
Hunter Pickworth led the Raiders with eight tackles. Sophomore AJ Carritt added seven more.
Junior Blaine Nicola recovered a fumble.
The Raiders will look to make it three wins in a row on Friday night when they travel to Pender for a game against the Dragons, starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.