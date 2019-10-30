MEAD – The fourth-ranked Mead Raider volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a straight set home win over the Raymond Central Mustangs on Oct. 22.
The Raiders won 25-14, 25-21 and 25-14 over the Mustangs.
“I was really hoping for us to respond well after suffering our first loss of the previous week. I was pleased with our mental ability to bounce back and play well,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
The Raiders controlled the first set with a strong serve. Mead finished with five of their eight ace serves.
Mead also finished with 12 kills and just two errors in the first set.
The Raider passing game struggled in the second set and the Mustangs were able to hang around. RC got as close as 22-21 before the Raiders were able to close them out.
Mead controlled the third set from the first point and won 25-14.
Sophomore Bri Lemke led the Raiders with 12 kills while hitting .423.
Sophomore setter Emily Quinn finished with 28 set assists, bringing her season total to 600.
Sophomore Demmy Patocka (17 digs) and senior Abby Miller (14) combined to lead the way defensively for the Raiders.
Senior Delaney Patocka piled up 12 digs against the Mustangs and went over the 1,000 career dig total in the process.
The Raiders traveled to West Point on Monday to begin sub-district play. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
The Raiders competed with Saunders County rival Yutan in the semifinals on Monday night with the winner facing Oakland-Craig on Oct. 29.
Mead beat the Chieftains in three sets to improve to 22-1 on the season.
Oakland-Craig defeated the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats in three sets in the other semifinal match played at West Point High School.
