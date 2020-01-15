YUTAN – The Mead Raider girls basketball team improved to 6-2 after notching a 63-31 victory over Cedar Bluffs at Mead High School on Jan. 7.
The Raiders sprinted out to a 23-2 lead after one quarter and increased the lead to 40-10 at the half.
“I was very happy to see us get off to a fast start and we kept that pace going throughout the entire game. We were able to bounce back from our poor shooting effort in our last game, shooting over 50 percent from the field tonight,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
Senior sharpshooter Jaden Felty finished with a career-high 16 points while leading the Raiders in the scoring column.
Senior Abby Miller filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit added 15 points, four steals and three assists.
Junior Becca Halbmaier added eight points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore Emily Quinn came through with a career-high eight steals.
Mead returned to action on Jan. 10 when they traveled down Highway 92 to do battle with the Chieftains.
The Raiders were limited to just 27 points and were downed by the Chieftains on the road 44-27.
The Chieftain defense made it rough on the Raiders all night.
“Going into the game we knew it was going to be a battle. Whenever we seemed to be get a little momentum going, Yutan would answer right back. We can learn a lot from this game that will help us moving forward this season,” said Havelka.
Hebenstreit went into the game averaging more than 15 points a game, but was limited to just seven in Yutan.
Miller, Quinn and senior Delaney Patocka all added five points.
Halbmaier led the team with five rebounds.
The loss to the Chieftains dropped the Raider record to 6-3 on the season.
