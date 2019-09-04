LINCOLN – The Mead Raider football team fell behind 6-0 on Friday afternoon in Lincoln against underdog Parkview Christian.
Not to worry – the Raiders outscored the home team 74-20 the rest of the way while earning a convincing 74-26 victory on Aug. 30.
The Raiders scored 22 points in the first quarter and led 44-14 at the half.
Touchdown runs by junior Blaine Nicola and freshman Tyler Pickworth and a 26-yard fumble recovery for a score by junior Calvin Muhlbach gave the visitors an early advantage.
Sophomore Caleb Lihs got the scoring started in the second quarter with a 2-yard run.
Later, senior JT Haag fielded a punt and returned it 47 yards for a score to make the score 38-6.
Nicola hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass from freshman quarterback Luke Carritt to cap the first half scoring and allowed the visitors to take a 44-14 lead into the locker room.
Carritt added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Haag and scored on a 37-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to help the Raiders pull away.
Mead rushed for 243 yards on 35 carries. Lihs led the way with 70 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.
Luke Carritt, Muhlbach and Tyler Pickworth combined for 133 more yards on just 11 carries.
The Raiders added 123 yards passing with Carritt completing 6-of-7 for 66 yards and two scores.
Haag and Nicola each caught touchdown passes and accounted for 102 yards receiving.
Junior Hunter Pickworth led the Raiders in tackles with eight. Sophomore A.J. Carritt added seven more.
Haag added five tackles and two interceptions. Lihs also picked off a pass.
Senior Riley Mayfield, junior Bayley Lacroix and A.J. Carritt recorded sacks.
The Raiders will welcome defending Class D-2 champ Johnson-Brock to town for a game on Friday night at 7 p.m.
