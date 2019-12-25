BRAINARD – The Mead Raiders improved their pre-Christmas record to 4-2 after a pair of wins over Omaha Brownell-Talbot and East Butler last week.
The week started with a 54-39 home win over Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Dec. 20.
The Raiders got off to a slow start and the game was tied at nine after one quarter.
The Raiders outscored OBT 20-5 in the second quarter and Coach Lyle Havelka and the Raiders kept their foot on the gas in the second half while rolling to the 15-point win.
“It took us a while to get into the tempo we wanted for the game, but once we did things started going in our favor. Our 3-point shooting was huge for us tonight,” said Havelka.
The Raiders shot 50 percent from behind the 3-point line and kept OBT uncomfortable while coming up with 14 steals.
Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit sank six 3-pointers and led the Raiders with a season-high 25 points.
Senior Delaney Patocka filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Senior Jaden Felty made all three of her 3-point attempts and added 11 points against OBT.
The Raiders stayed hot on Saturday afternoon when they made the trip to Brainard to take on the Tigers.
The Raiders trailed 8-6 after one quarter, but rallied over the final three quarters to pull out the 45-38 victory.
The Raiders outscored the Tigers 17-9 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
“This was a very good test for our team. East Butler was a physical team, which gave us some issues at time. But I felt our girls responded nicely, and battled all the way until the end of the game. Sometime these ugly, sloppy games are great learning opportunities,” said Havelka.
Hebenstreit led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points and added three steals and three rebounds.
Sophomore Emily Quinn filled up the stat sheet, finishing with nine points, five steals and three rebounds.
Junior Becca Halbmaier led Mead with 11 rebounds.
The Raiders will be off until Dec. 30 when they host the annual holiday tournmaent.
Mead will play Santee in the opening round of the tournament on Monday with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. at Mead High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.