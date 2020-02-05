MEAD – The Mead Raider girls basketball team fell to the third-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays 59-29 in Mead on Jan. 30.
Mead trailed 11-7 in the first quarter before the Bluejays scored the final seven to take an 18-7 lead into the second quarter.
GACC’s height created problems for the Raiders as the visitors were able to use their size to press and create turnovers.
The deficit was 36-14 at the half for the Raiders.
“GACC is a very solid team, with a couple taller girls. Defending their height inside was big issue for us. It was nice to see us be more aggressive on the offensive end tonight. We were getting good shots, but struggled to make them,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
Mead junior Becca Halbmaier held her own on the interior while battling against taller competitors. She finished with six points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit led the Raiders in scoring with 15 points.
Senior Delaney Patocka added seven points and added a season-high nine rebounds.
The Raiders returned to action on Feb. 1 when they opened ECNC conference tournament play against Palmyra at Mead High School.
The Raiders got a battle from the Panthers, but were able to hang on for the 50-45 home win.
The Raiders scored only five first quarter points and trailed 27-18 at the half.
Mead came out focused in the third quarter and outscored the Panthers 16-5 to regain control of the game.
“Coming into this game we knew Palmyra had improved since the first time we played them, and they definitely have. Delaney Patocka’s effort today was a huge factor in us winning this game. It didn’t matter if we were on offense or defense, Delaney was going all out,” said Havelka.
Halbmaier played well finishing with seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
Sophomore Emily Quinn added eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Hebenstreit led the Raiders with 15 points.
The Raiders played Yutan on the road Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the ECNC tournament. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.