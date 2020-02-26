MEAD – The seventh-ranked Mead Raider boys basketball team suffered a 42-32 home loss at the hands of Johnson-Brock to end the regular season on Feb. 21.
The Raiders simply struggled making shots, finishing with their lowest effective field goal percentage of the season.
The Raiders trailed 28-20 at the half, but cut the deficit to three in the third quarter.
“We cut an eight-point halftime deficit to one midway through the third quarter. Then missed our next 7 shots and still only trailed 33-30,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.
They still trailed by just six going into the fourth quarter, but scored just two points over the final eight minutes allowing the Eagles to pull away for the win.
Junior Bayley LaCroix scored 10 points and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.
Sophomore Tyler Pickworth scored nine points and came away with three steals.
The Raiders played Johnson-Brock again in the opening round of the sub-district tournament on Tuesday at Weeping Water High School. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
