ADAMS – The Mead Raider girls basketball team was defeated by the Yutan Chieftains in the quarterfinals of the ECNC Conference Basketball Tournament on Feb 4.
The Raiders were defeated by Yutan at Yutan High School 45-34.
The Chieftains came out red hot and put the Raiders behind 20-9 after one quarter.
The Chieftains kept the Raiders at bay in the second quarter and went into the locker room up 32-19.
The Yutan lead grew to 18 points in the second half, but the Raiders battled and cut the lead to nine in the fourth
quarter.
The Chieftains were eventually able to close out the 11-point victory putting the Raiders into a conference consolation match up against the Auburn Bulldogs.
“Yutan’s shooting success early in the game, put us in a hole that was tough to fight out of. Even with being down 18 points at one point of the game, our girls never gave up and continued to fight. As a coach you love to see that no quit attitude in your team,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
Sophomore Emily Quinn led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points.
Junior Becca Halbmaier and senior Abby Miller added six points apiece.
The Raiders returned to action on Friday night in Lincoln when they squared off against the Auburn Bulldogs in a conference consolation match up.
The Raiders struggled the entire game on the offensive end of the floor and were defeated 61-29.
“Auburn’s strong shooting and our poor shooting was really the story of the game,” added Havelka.
Quinn led the Raiders in scoring with eight points and added four steals and two rebounds.
Senior Jaden Felty added seven points and four steals.
Halbmaier and sophomore Emily Hebenstreit added five points apiece.
The two losses dropped the Raider record to 9-9 on the season.
