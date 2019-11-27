MEAD – Four Mead Raiders and two Cedar Bluffs Wildcat football players were named to the Class D2-2 All-District Football Team.
Senior JT Haag, juniors Bayley LaCroix and Cade Mongan and freshman Luke Carritt were all named to the first team.
Haag was a difference maker in all three phases of the game for Mead High School in 2019 while helping the Raiders earn a playoff berth and achieve a 5-4 record.
Haag caught 32 balls for seven touchdowns and 673 yards on offense, finished with 46 tackles and seven interceptions defensively and returned two punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.
Lacroix started both ways along of the offensive and defensive lines for the Raiders and finished with 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Mongan started at offensive guard and piled up 56 tackles from his linebacker spot.
Carritt took over at quarterback for the Raiders in 2019 and piled up 1,094 yards passing, 138 yards rushing and 18 total touchdowns.
Cedar Bluffs senior Dominic Goodwin and junior Brody Ptomey were also named to the all-district team.
Goodwin started at receiver and safety for the Wildcats and finished with 52 tackles on defense and an interception.
Ptomey started along the offensive and defensive lines for the Wildcats and was called the team’s best lineman by first year Coach Thomas Brinkman.
