MEAD – The sixth-ranked Mead Raiders earned their first win of the season on Dec. 10 when they handled Cornerstone Christian 64-41 at Mead High School.
The Raiders did most of their damage in the second and fourth quarters, scoring 25 in the second quarter and 23 more in the fourth quarter.
“We played two really good quarters offensively, but we need to be more consistent. We’re still looking for some answers on defense as well,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.
Junior Hunter Pickworth and JT Haag each finished with 16 points to lead the home team while sophomore AJ Carritt added nine points and seven rebounds.
The Raiders returned to action on Dec. 13 when they traveled to Palmyra to take on the Panthers in conference action.
The Raiders were outscored 30-15 in the second half and were dealt a 46-36 loss on the road.
The Raiders trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but played their best quarter of the season in the second and led 21-16 at the half.
“A 15-4 run in the second quarter built a 3 point halftime lead that we couldn’t maintain, getting outscored 15-30 in the second half. The second quarter run was sparked by 5 steals that led to 10 points off turnovers,” added Quinn.
Despite the poor play in the second half, the Raiders had two chances to tie the score in the fourth quar
ter, but missed on four consecutive free throws.
Haag finished with a season-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals.
Hunter Pickworth added nine points and junior Bayley LaCroix led the Raiders on the boards with eight.
“We played our best basketball in the second quarter. Overall, though, I thought it was the hardest we’ve played so far,” Quinn added.
The loss to the Panthers dropped the Raider record to 1-2 on the season.
