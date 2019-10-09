WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann softball team dropped to 15-9 on the season after falling to the Blair Bears 5-1 at Hackberry Park on Sept. 30.
Neumann was limited to just six hits and one run by Blair pitcher Tori Vilotta.
Neumann scored in the bottom of the second inning and led 1-0 until Blair broke through with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
The Bears added a run in the sixth and one more in the seventh off of Neumann starter Macy Sabatka.
Sophomore Emma Kavan drove in freshman Logan Sylliaasen with the Cavaliers lone run in the second inning.
Sabatka worked seven innings and was tagged with the loss after allowing nine hits and five runs.
The Cavaliers were supposed to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at home on Oct. 1, but heavy rain forced the game to be cancelled.
More rain came on Friday evening and early Saturday morning and it forced the cancellation of the annual Cavalier Invitational at Hackberry Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.