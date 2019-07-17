SPRINGFIELD – The Wahoo State Bank Reds prepped for the postseason with a three day tournament in Springfield on July 12 through July 14.
Prior to playing in the weekend tournament the Reds hosted Lincoln East on July 8.
Lincoln East scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed while recording the 8-2 victory.
The Reds were limited to just two runs on seven base hits.
Karson Hesser worked five-plus innings and suffered the loss on the mound for the Reds.
The Reds got back on track over the weekend by finishing with a 3-1 record in Springfield.
The Reds started the tournament with a 9-5 win over Omaha Northwest on July 12.
The Reds led 9-0 before Northwest was able to get on the board.
Trey Ahrens worked five-and-two-thirds to earn the win on the mound for WSB. Hesser relieved Ahrens in the sixth to finish off the Huskies.
Hesser and Collin Morrissey finished with two base hits apiece and Morrissey and Tyler Blair each drove in two runs to pace the offense.
The Reds stayed as hot as the weather on Saturday while notching an 11-5 win over Lexington.
Wahoo State Bank led 6-5 before erupting for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away for the six-run win.
The Reds finished with just seven base hits, but took advantage of seven walks and three errors defensively by the Minutemen.
Hesser and Ahrens reached base four times apiece and Jarrett Kmiecik and David Lilly combined to drive in four runs.
Kmiecik went the distance on the mound for the Reds, allowing nine hits and five runs over seven innings while striking out five.
The only tournament loss for the Reds came at the hands of the Millard Sox.
The Sox scored six runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for the 14-4 seven inning win.
Three errors cost the Reds.
The Reds finished with 11 base hits, but struggled to come up with a big hit.
Nick Oden, Ahrens and Blair each finished with two base hits.
Hesser allowed six runs and six hits in four innings, suffering the loss.
The Reds bounced back on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 win over Lincoln North Star while finishing up play in the Springfield tournament.
The Reds trailed 1-0 until the top of the fifth when thy broke through with two runs. They added two more in the sixth to make Oden the winner on the mound.
Oden worked six-and-a-third innings allowing just one runs and five hits while striking out nine.
Conner Grandgenett and Colby Bliss combined for five of the Reds seven base hits. Morrissey and Oden each drove in runs.
The 3-1 tournament finish moved the Reds record to 19-14 on the year.
