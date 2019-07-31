SPRINGFIELD – The Wahoo State Bank Reds saw their bid to qualify for the 2019 Class B Legion State Tournament come to an end with a 9-6 loss to Springfield in the Area 2 championship game on July 24 at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
Prior to playing host to Springfield, the Reds were able to notch a pair of wins over Lincoln Lutheran and Ashland.
The Reds scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning against Lincoln Lutheran and then added one more in the top of the eighth innings to pull out the improbable 9-8 extra inning win.
The Reds trailed 8-2 against Lincoln Lutheran, but tied it with six in the top of the fifth and then won it with a single run in the top of the eighth.
The story of the game was the play of center fielder Trey Ahrens. Ahrens hit two home runs, including a grand slam that evened the score in the fifth inning. He finished with six RBI.
Karson Hesser and Nick Oden worked eight innings ,while combining to allow eight runs and 14 hits. Hesser earned the win in relief.
Collin Morrissey added two hits and Oden drove in a pair of runs.
The win kept the Reds season alive and they met up with Ashland on July 24.
The Reds got a dominating pitching performance from Nolan Sabatka and Wahoo dispatched Ashland by a score of 8-0 in five innings.
Sabatka allowed just three hits while earning the shutout win.
Wahoo scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and then added six more in the fifth.
Conner Grandgenett, Morrissey and Aaron Ickler combined for seven hits and five runs scored against Ashland.
Thirty minutes later the Reds squared off against top-seeded Springfield.
WSB led 6-3 going into the top of the sixth inning, but the Trojans tied it with three in the sixth and then won it with three more in the seventh.
Brody Specht worked into the sixth inning for the Reds before tiring. Morrissey came on in the sixth and was tagged with the loss in relief.
Hesser led the offense with a three run home run in the third inning.
Four errors hurt the Reds.
The loss ended the Reds’ season with a record of 23-16.
Springfield advances to the Class B State Tournament in Gering.
