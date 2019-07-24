WAVERLY – The Wahoo State Bank Reds opened the Class B Area 2 tournament with a 4-0 shutout win over Ashland at Buffalo Park in Springfield on July 19.
The Reds got a dominating pitching performance from Karson Hesser leading to the opening round tournament win.
Wahoo State Bank scored a run in the first inning and added three more in the fourth, more than enough for the dominant Hesser, who allowed just one hit in his six-and-a-third innings pitched. He struck out seven and walked just one.
Center fielder Trey Ahrens hit a two-run home run in the Reds three-run fourth inning. He scored two runs and drove in two more.
Jarrett Kmiecik added two hits and Hesser drove in a run.
The Reds returned to action on July 20 when they played top seed Springfield at Buffalo Park.
The Reds struggled to come up with the big hit and were shutout 8-0 by the defending Class B state champs.
The Reds had nine base hits and 11 base runners, but none of them were able to leave their impression on home plate.
Hesser and teammate Colby Bliss combined for five of the nine hits for the Reds.
Ahrens added a double.
Starter Nick Oden lasted just two innings and was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs and three hits.
WSB pitchers combined to issue eight walks to Springfield hitters.
The Reds were supposed to play Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka in an elimination game on July 21, but rain forced the game to be moved to Monday afternoon in Springfield.
The Reds trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but scored two runs on a pair of wild pitches to pull out an improbable 6-5 victory to remain alive in postseason play.
The Reds finished with just five hits, but made them count.
Bliss finished with two hits and drove in two runs for the Reds.
Ahrens scored a pair of runs for WSB.
Three different Red pitchers combined to allow five runs on nine hits in seven innings. Nolan Sabatka earned the win.
The Reds played Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday night. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
