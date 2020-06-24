WAHOO – More restrictions inside the Wahoo Civic Center and at the Aquatic Center were lifted beginning on Monday, June 22.
Making a reservation prior to a workout for any activity at the Wahoo Civic Center is no longer necessary.
As a result of the latest directed health measure, the specific capacity limits in place at the Civic Center have been lifted. Patrons are asked to adhere to current social distancing guidelines.
The regular policy regarding minimum age for children allowed inside the Civic Center is now in effect.
Children will need to be at least eight years of age to be in the building without adult supervision.
In order to use the fitness room or weight room, without adult supervision, children must be at least 15 years of age.
In order to use the indoor swimming facility kids must be at least 16 years of age, unless they are accompanied by an adult 19 years or older.
All full-size lockers in the men’s and women’s locker room facilities are now available for use.
All other operational procedures and modifications remain in place. Those can be found at wahooparksandrec.com.
There are also new guidelines in place at the Wahoo Aquatic Center.
The restriction of only admitting Saunders County residents has been removed.
The Aquatic Center’s hours of operation has returned to ‘regular’ hours. The Aquatic Center is open Sunday-Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrons are no longer limited to one ‘session’ per day.
Daily Admission has returned to regular pricing. Rates can be found online at wahooparksandrec.com.
As of Monday, children will need to be at least eight years old to be at the WAC without supervision. Anyone younger than eight years of age will need to be accompanied by someone who is at least 15 years of age.
All other operational procedures and modifications remain in place. Those can be found at wahooparksandrec.com.
If you have any questions or need additional information about any of these changes, contact the pool directly at (402) 443-3300.
