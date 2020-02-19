MALCOLM – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team turned in a sparkling performance at the Class C-1 district meet at Malcolm High School on Feb. 14-15.
The Cavaliers scored 115 points, finished fourth out of 16 teams and will send a school record six wrestlers to the state meet in Omaha beginning on Feb. 20 at the CHI Center.
Freshman Aaron Ohnoutka battled his way through a tough 106-pound bracket and ended up third. Ohnoutka finished 3-1 at the meet with his only loss coming by a narrow 2-1 decision. He will take a 42-4 record into his first ever state meet.
“Aaron had a tough bracket with two highly rated kids. He wrestled well and I believe he has an opportunity to bounce back in at the state tournament,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Daryl Braunsroth.
Joining Ohnoutka at state will be fellow freshman Cade Lierman. Lierman finished fourth at the district meet and will bring a 27-20 record into the state meet on Thursday morning.
Another freshman, Adam Ohnoutka will also compete in Omaha after finishing fourth at the district meet in Malcolm.
Ohnoutka will take a 27-25 mark to the CHI Center.
Cavalier junior Seth Fairbanks also punched his ticket to the state championships with a runner-up finish at the district meet while wrestling at 138. His lone loss came at the hands of undefeated Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola. Fairbanks will take a 40-11 record into Omaha.
“Seth showed his toughness by making it to the finals and squared off against an undefeated kid,” added Braunsroth.
160-pound sophomore Sam Vrana advanced to the 160-pound district championship match against Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central where he was beaten by an 8-3 decision. Vrana will take a 35-14 record to Omaha.
Senior Jon Matulka will get a chance to cap his wrestling career after a strong performance in Omaha. Matulka’s only loss came at the hands of a defending state champ in the 220-pound match for first place. Matulka finished 2-1 at the district meet and will take a 36-6 record into the NSAA championships.
“It was the second time Jon has wrestled him this season and he gave him everything he had,” said Braunsroth.
Cavaliers Josh Urlacher (120), Max Lautenschlager (132), Conner Specht (145), Thomas Vrana (152) and Colby Osmera (170) also won matches at the district meet.
