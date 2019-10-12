#1 Wahoo 23, #7 Bishop Neumann 6
- The Wahoo defense was at it again on Friday night. The Warrior stop troop went into Friday night's game with rival Bishop Neumann allowing less than 25 yards rushing a game and six opponents had accounted for a total of 20 points. On Friday, the Warrior defense forced four turnovers, returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, allowed just 79 yards and five first downs to a Neumann team that went into the game averaging more than 36 points a game. Wahoo senior running back Trevin Luben scored both of the Warriors offensive touchdowns and amassed 206 yards on an eye-popping 47 carries. Luben touched the ball on 85 percent of the offensive snaps Friday night. He also made a leaping grab on a pass from Neumann quarterback Taylen Pospisil and returned it 40 yards to set up a field goal by senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza early in the fourth quarter. Senior defensive end Brandon Swahn put the icing on the cake returning a fumble for a score with 10:24 remaining in the game. Neumann's lone score came with just over five minutes remaining in game when Pospisil took an option keeper 13 yards for a score. Wahoo will take their 7-0 record to Columbus to take on the 3-4 Lakeview Vikings. Neumann will stay in Wahoo to take on the 2-5 Raymond Central Mustangs at 7 p.m. at Wayne Reeves Field.
Other Area Scores from Friday Night:
Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Waverly 21 OT
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Lincoln Christian 34
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Raymond Central 20 OT
Yutan 41, Tekamah-Herman 36
Exteter-Milligan/Friend 32, East Butler 26
Mead 34. Pender 30
Clarkson/Leigh 96, Cedar Bluffs 30
