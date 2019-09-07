Bishop Neumann 40, Lincoln Lutheran 6
- Sixth-ranked Cavaliers improve to 2-0 on the season with 34-point home win over Warriors. Cavaliers force six turnovers and get three rushing touchdowns and a 29-yard interception return from senior David Lilly. Junior Spencer Wiese also added an electrifying interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Cavaliers will travel to Fort Calhoun next week to take on the 1-1 Pioneers.
Wisner-Pilger 20, East Butler 14
- All 34 points were scored in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Jaden Rhynalds passed for a score and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The loss dropped the Tiger record to 1-1 on the season.
Other Area Scores
Wahoo 70, Nebraska City 7
Waverly 34, Bennington 20
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Platteview 7
Falls City 23, Raymond Central 21
Yutan 56, Conestoga 14
Johnson County Central 44, Mead 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 56, Cedar Bluffs 14
