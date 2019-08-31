Wahoo 47, Wayne 0
- Second ranked Warriors open season with dominating shutout win. After a scoreless first quarter the Warriors gained their footing behind senior Trevin Luben. Luben got free and scored on a 52-yard run with 11:16 left in the second quarter to get the Warriors on the board. He added a 47-yard punt return for a score and senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza hit a 41-yard field goal to allow the Warriors to take a 17-0 lead into halftime. Two second half touchdown passes from senior quarterback Thomas Waido to senior fullback Peyten Walling allowed the home team to outscore the Devils 30-0 in the second half. The Warriors will take to the road next week to do battle with Nebraska City.
Bishop Neumann 42, Boys Town 14
- Senior David Lilly rushes for 117 yards and three touchdowns and adds a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to make Bishop Neumann Coach Doug Lanik a winner in his debut as head coach.
Ashland-Greenwood 37, Fort Calhoun 14
- Senior Hunter Washburn rushes for two scores and passes for another to lead the fifth-ranked Bluejays to the home victory.
Yutan 29, Freeman 14
- Junior running back Caden Egr rushes for 270 yards and four touchdowns to lead Chieftains to the road victory.
Other Area Scores
Waverly 28, Seward 7
Raymond Central 49, DC West 6
East Butler 30. GACC 20
Mead 74, Parkview Christian 26
Allen 44, Cedar Bluffs 6
