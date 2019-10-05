Columbus Scotus 34, Bishop Neumann 33
- Fifth-ranked Cavaliers lose for the first time this season, falling at home to longtime rival Columbus Scotus. The Shamrocks scored the games first two touchdowns and had a first and goal at the Cavalier one-yard line early in the second quarter, looking to go up 20-0, but the Cavaliers forced a turnover and after a long touchdown drive Neumann found themselves back in the game. Trailing 13-7, Neumann took their first lead of the game when junior running back Spencer Wiese got loose and scored on a 72-yard scoring run. Boston Pentico added the extra point and the Cavaliers went ahead 14-13 w/2:14 left in the first half. Senior QB Jesse Palmer navigated the Rocks 68 yards over the final two minutes of the first half and hit on a 16-yard scoring pass with 21 seconds left in the first half and Scotus went into the locker room with a 20-14 lead. The lead got to 27-14 early in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers refused to go away. Senior running back David Lilly scored his second TD of the game on a 2-yarder with 2:03 left in the third quarter to cut the advantage to 27-21. Lilly scored again on an 11-yard scoring pass from backup QB Kolten Cada. The PAT failed and the game remained tied at 27 with 9:04 left in the game. Down 34-27 with less than four minutes left in the game, the Cavaliers scored again when senior wide receiver Jarrett Kmiecik caught a 22-yard scoring pass from QB Taylen Pospisil, cutting the Scotus lead to 34-33. The Cavaliers lined up to kick, but elected to go for the fake and a Cada pass fell harmlessly to the turf in the endzone. Neumann had another chance, but the clock ran out after they moved inside the Shamrock 40-yard line. Neumann falls to 5-1 with the loss and will make the short trip to Wahoo High School to take on the top-ranked team in Class C-1. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Other area scores from Friday night
Waverly 43, Omaha Gross Catholic 21
Wahoo 47, Raymond Central 0
Ashland-Greenwood 38, Falls City 7
Archbishop Bergan 20, Yutan 7
Cross County 18, East Butler 16
Mead 20, Emerson-Hubbard 16
Pender 76, Cedar Bluffs 16
