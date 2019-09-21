Bishop Neumann 35, Lincoln Christian 0
- Cavaliers improve to 4-0 on the season after rolling past the Crusaders on Homecoming Night at Wayne Reeves Field. The fifth-ranked Cavaliers used big plays on offense and a defense that didn't allow the Crusaders a trip inside the 50-yard line until the second half. Senior running back David Lilly scored three rushing touchdowns, added 134 yards rushing, piled up 13 tackles and blocked a punt. Junior Spencer Wiese added 99 yards rushing, including a scintillating 72-yard run in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil connected with receiver Jarrett Kmiecik on a 42-yard scoring pass in the third quarter. The Cavaliers will take their undefeated record on the road next week when they travel to Columbus to take on the 3-1 Lakeview Vikings.
Other Area Scores
Waverly 57, Lexington 7
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 14
Wahoo 61, Platteview 0
- Top-Ranked Warriors remain undefeated after another dominating home performance. The Warriors have two shutouts this season and have outscored their first four opponents by a combined score of 213-13. Wahoo will travel to West Point next Friday to take on a 2-2 Cadet squad.
Nebraska City 35, Raymond Central 28
Johnson County Central 28, Yutan 14
