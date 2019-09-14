Saturday Morning Scoreboard
- Wahoo 28, Aurora 6
Warriors gain measure of revenge against defending C-1 champ who dealt them their only two losses last year. Senior running back Trevin Luben rushed for 244 yards on 30 carries and scored a back-breaking 66 yard touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving the Warriors a 21-6 advantage. He added the only score of the second half on a 6-yard run. Senior quarterback Thomas Waido threw a pair of first half touchdown passes, one to senior receiver Luke Partridge (34) and another to senior Peyten Walling (30). It was Walling's fourth TD reception of the season. The top-ranked Warriors will remain at home next week to play Patteview at 7 p.m.
Other Friday night scores
Waverly 48, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 33
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Fairbury 0
Bishop Neumann 42, Fort Calhoun 13
Raymond Central 6, Louisville 0
Yutan 36, Malcolm 0
East Butler 42, Nebraska Christian 20
Elmwood-Murdock 66, Mead 22
