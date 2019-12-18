YUTAN – The Yutan Chieftain girls basketball team started the week with a come-from-behind road win over Arlington on Dec. 10 in Arlington.
The Chieftains trailed 37-29 late in the third quarter before rallying for the 51-42 victory.
Yutan held early leads of 10-2 and 17-12 before Arlington rallied for a 26-23 halftime advantage.
Senior guard Molly Davis led the comeback for the Chieftains scoring seven straight points spanning the third and fourth quarters to give Yutan a 38-37 lead.
The Chieftains outscored the Eagles 20-5 over the final eight minutes and allowed just a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter until the home team hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Davis scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and senior Anna Vandenack added five points in the fourth.
Freshman Laycee Josoff also hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for the Chieftains.
“We started the game well and had a lull. We made some poor decisions against their press and missed countless close-range shots. I usually don’t yell much at the girls, but I did late in the third quarter and I especially challenged Molly. They all responded well, increased our defensive efforts, and maintained our poise. It was a nice road win against a quality opponent,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel.
In addition to her game-high 20 points Davis also finished with seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Senior Emma Lloyd scored 13 points and added six rebounds.
Vandenack finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Chieftains returned home for a game against conference foe Freeman on Dec. 13.
The Chieftains put together another strong defensive effort and were able to outlast their conference nemesis 51-36 at home.
The Chieftains trailed 14-11 after one quarter, but outscored the Falcons 40-22 the rest of the way, including a 40-9 run spanning most of the final three quarters.
Freeman led 17-11 in the second quarter and the Falcons trailed 25-23 after connecting on their first three baskets of the second half. It was all Yutan after that.
“Our intensity rose as the game progressed and it was pretty solid during that 40-9 run. I thought our toughness was a key to the game. We’ve battled adversity in each game and so far we haven’t let getting behind bother us,” said Henkel.
Davis had her second straight 20-point performance and added nine rebounds and four steals.
Vandenack added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore Heidi Krajicek provided a boost by sinking a trio of 3-pointers.
The two wins moved Yutan’s record to 3-1 on the season.
