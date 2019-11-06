COLUMBUS – A slow start doomed the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers in a Class C-1 opening round playoff match-up with the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks on Nov. 1 at Memorial Field at Pawnee Park in Columbus.
The Cavaliers fell behind 35-6 early in the third quarter and despite 22 second half points fell to the Shamrocks by a score of 48-28.
The loss ended the Cavaliers season with a record of 6-4, while the Shamrocks advanced to play top-seed Wahoo in the quarterfinals on Nov. 8.
The Shamrocks got a boost from the return off senior quarterback Tyler Palmer on Friday night.
Palmer left the game against Columbus Lakeview on Oct. 11 with a high ankle sprain and missed the final two regular contests against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Wahoo before returning against the Cavaliers on Friday.
Despite playing with a noticeable limp Palmer was able to account for all four scores in the first half (two passing, two rushing) while leading the Rocks to a 28-6 lead.
The lead got to 35-6 early in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Dalton Borchers (in for an injured Palmer) to Levi Robertson.
The Cavaliers lone score in the first half came on a nifty 22-yard pass from senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil to junior Spencer Wiese.
Senior David Lilly cut into the Shamrock lead with a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter. Senior tight end Trey Miller caught the 2-point conversion from Pospisil, making the score 35-14.
Scotus would keep the Cavaliers at bay despite a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns by the visitors.
Miller hauled in an 18-yard scoring pass and Pospisil added a 7-yard scoring run late in the game, but Neumann was never able to get closer than 21 points.
Pospisil finished 8-of-18 through the air for a season-high 167 yards and two scores.
Lilly led the Cavaliers on the ground with 98 yards on 13 carries. Wiese rushed for 56 yards on eight carries and Pospisil came through with 54 more on eight totes.
Miller caught five balls for 67 yards and senior Jarrett Kmiecik caught two passes for 78 yards.
Sophomore Cadin McGuigan led Neumann with 14 tackles and a sack, while Kmiecik and Lilly added 12 tackles apiece. Miller finished with 11 stops.
