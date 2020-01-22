WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team put up a valiant effort on Tuesday night but were subdued by Guardian Angels Central Catholic 63-40.
The Cavaliers played without starters Bailey Maly and Lindsey Thiele who both missed the game with injuries.
The Bluejays utilized a trapping full court pressure to build a 36-18 halftime lead over the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers were game in the second half, but were still outscored 27-22.
The Cavaliers shot just 26 percent from the field and turned the ball over 29 times against GACC.
The Cavaliers were able to convert on 12-of-17 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele poured in a career-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and led the team with eight rebounds.
Senior Faith Polacek added eight points and sophomore Mary Chvatal came through with six more.
The Cavaliers were supposed to play Omaha Concordia at home on Jan. 17, but weather forced administrators to move the game to Feb. 7.
