PIERCE – The Wahoo wrestling team finished fifth at the Class B-3 district tournament at Pierce High School on Feb. 14-15.
Ten wrestlers scored 122 points at the meet and six of the grapplers will continue their season in Omaha at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships beginning on Feb. 20.
120-pound sophomore Malachi Bordovsky rolled to four more victories at the district meet and will take a 40-7 record into the state meet on Thursday morning. Bordovsky had his hand raised in the 120-pound match for gold after defeating Jeremy McKee of Ralston by a pinfall late in the third period.
126-pound junior Sebastian Lausterer, like Bordovsky, will be headed to Omaha for a second straight year after finishing fourth in Pierce.
The 2-2 finish in Pierce moved Lausterer’s season record to 34-12.
Senior Peyten Walling ended up second at the district meet after falling to Pierce grappler Ashton Schweitzer in the 152-pound gold medal match. Walling will take a 31-6 record into Omaha where he will be making his third consecutive appearance.
Senior Trey Shanahan will be returning to Omaha after finishing third at 160 pounds in Pierce. Shanahan improved to 38-7 on the season after scoring an 8-4 decision over Zander Schweitzer of Pierce in the 160-pound match for third place.
170-pound junior Cooper Hancock also returns to Omaha after finishing runner-up at the district meet.
Hancock finished 2-1 in Pierce after falling to Pierce senior Brett Tinker in the 170-pound gold medal match up.
Senior Kole Bordovsky will wrestle for a third straight year in Omaha after turning in a dominating district performance while wrestling at 195.
Two pins and a 12-4 major decision over Zach Ellingson in the 195-pound gold medal match up sends Bordovsky to Omaha with a record of 34-4.
Warrior Dominek Rohleder also won a match at the district meet at 220 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.