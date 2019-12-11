COZAD – The Wahoo Warrior wrestling team finished 10th as a team after scoring 89.5 points at the Cozad Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors were not wrestling at full strength on Saturday. Missing were state qualifiers Cooper Hancock and Kole Bordovsky and senior Brandon Swahn.
Senior Trey Shanahan earned a first place finish in Cozad and improved to 4-1 on the season with three wins in the 160-pound weight class. Shanahan pinned Jacob Awiszus of Gering in the 160-pound finals.
Sophomore Malachi Bordovsky, a returning state qualifier, added a second-place finish in Cozad while piling up 22 points at the meet.
Bordovsky suffered a 9-2 decision at the hands of Paul Ruff of Gering in the 120-pound championship match.
Junior Sebastian Lausterer, a state qualifier last season, added a third-place finish in Cozad. Lausterer pinned Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege in the 126-pound match for third-place.
Senior Callan Phillips added 16 team points after posting a 2-2 record at the Cozad meet.
Prior to competing at the Cozad Invitational on Saturday, the Warriors finished with a record of 1-1 while competing in a triangular with Fort Calhoun and Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday at Fort Calhoun High School.
Wahoo defeated Fort Calhoun 40-30, but were defeated by Ashland-Greenwood 30-42.
