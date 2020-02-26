OMAHA – Seven East Butler Tigers got the chance to compete at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha over the weekend.
Two of them left with state medals.
After losing his opening round match, Tiger sophomore Josh Spatz (126) rallied to finish fifth at the state meet. Spatz defeated Conner Wells of Anselmo-Merna by an 8-2 decision on the 126-pound match for fifth place. He finished his season
with a record of 33-10. Spatz will take 62 career wins into his junior season on the mat.
152-pound sophomore Trevin Brecka also finished fifth in Omaha after posting a record of 5-2. Brecka’s 4-2 decision over Brett Tryon of Southwest earned him the fifth place medal and capped his season with a record of 34-17. Brecka will take 55 career wins into his junior season on the mat for the Tigers.
Freshman Lane Bohac (106) finished his freshman season with a record of 38-10 after finishing with a 2-2 record in Omaha.
113-pound sophomore
Brayden Brecka won his first round match in Omaha before dropping his final two contests. The 1-2 finish at state capped his season with a record of 29-12. The Tiger sophomore will take 53 career wins into his junior season.
Freshman Reece Kocian (106), freshman Blaine Orta (113) and junior Michael Polivka (120) all wrestled in Omaha, but failed to win a match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.