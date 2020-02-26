OMAHA – Four Raymond Central wrestlers qualified for the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships and three of them came away with runner-up medals.
Junior Mitch Albrecht added to his state medal count after bringing home the silver medal in the 120-pound weight division in Class C.
Albrecht pinned his first two opponents and then scored a 3-0 decision over Carter King of Battle Creek on Friday night in the semifinals.
The win put the RC junior into Saturday’s final against Archbishop Bergan sophomore Caden Arps. Albrecht got caught midway through the third period and was pinned by Arps. Albrecht finished his junior season with an impressive record of 49-5.
Albrecht will take a record of 126-27 into his senior season in 2021.
132-pound sophomore Logan Bryce also finished second in Omaha after falling to top-ranked Quentyn Frank of Amherst in Saturday’s final 8-3.
Bryce finished 3-1 in Omaha and capped his sophomore year with a record of 43-5.
152-pound sophomore Conner Kreikemeier took home the silver medal after dropping a 10-4 decision at the hands of Sutton junior Joseph Hinrichs.
Kreikemeier finished his sophomore season with a record of 45-5. Kreikemeier has 75 wins in his first two years on the varsity mat.
Mustang junior Gavin Soden also qualified for the state meet, but ran into two talented opponents and lost both matches by major decision.
Soden (170) was defeated by eventual state champion Dylan Vodicka of David City and eventual fourth-place finisher Kelen Meyer of Ord at the state meet and ended his junior campaign with a record of 26-22.
