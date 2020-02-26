OMAHA – Six Wahoo wrestlers took to the state’s biggest stage over the weekend and three of them left with medals around their neck on Saturday.
Senior Peyten Walling (152) capped his Wahoo career with five wins at the state tournament, good enough for a third place finish in his weight class in Class B.
Walling’s lone loss came in the quarterfinals against eventual champion Nicholas Stoltenberg of Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Walling’s 5-1 performance in Omaha capped his season with a record of 36-7.
Senior Kole Bordovsky also had a good weekend in Omaha. The 195-pounder finished fourth with a record of 4-2. The Warrior senior was defeated by McCook junior Alec Langan 5-3 in the 195-pound match for third place. He finished his senior year with a record of 38-6.
Sophomore Malachi Bordovsky also left with a medal after competing in the 120-pound weight class. He finished with a record of 3-3 after losing to Ty Rainforth of O’Neill in the 120-pound match for fifth place. The loss ended Bordovsky’s season with a record of 43-10 and the Wahoo sophomore will take 77 career wins into his junior season.
160-pound senior Trey Shanahan capped his career with a pair of wins in Omaha. Shanahan was defeated in the second round on consolations, ending his season with a record of 40-9.
170-pound junior Cooper Hancock also finished 2-2 in Omaha and finished his year on the mat with a record of 27-8.
126-pound junior Sebastian Lausterer ended his season with a record of 34-14 after losing both of his matches in a stacked Class B weight class.
