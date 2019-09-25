TECUMSEH – The Yutan football team sustained their first loss of the season on Friday night, falling to Johnson County Central 28-14 in Tecumseh.
Yutan found themselves down 21-0 late in the first half when junior quarterback Brady Timm was able to connect with junior running back Caden Egr on a five-yard scoring pass with 11 seconds left in the second quarter. Senior kicker Emily Fisher added the extra point and the Chieftains trailed 21-7 after two quarters.
The Chieftains were able to get within score early in the fourth quarter when Timm connected with tight end Colby Tichota on a 10-yard scoring pass. Fisher added the EP and Yutan trailed 21-14.
That would be as a close as the visitors would get and the Thunderbirds added a fourth quarter TD to pad their lead.
Timm finished 6-of-12 through the air for 94 yards, two scores and two interceptions.
The Chieftains turned the ball over three times.
Yutan rushed for 192 yards on 37 carries and were led by Egr who churned out 164 on 30 totes. It was the first game without a rushing score for the Yutan junior.
Senior Ethan Strand caught two balls for a total of 65 yards.
Yutan will return home this week to play host to the undefeated and top-ranked Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Wolverines. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
