DORCHESTER – The East Butler Tiger girls basketball team split games last week starting with a dominating 69-29 win over Nebraska Lutheran at home on Jan. 14.
The Tigers scored 24 points in the first quarter and led the entire way while going on to past their second largest win of the season.
The Tigers attempted 78 field goals and made 30 of them.
Four different players scored in double figures for the home team and they were led by senior Amanda
Aerts and sophomore Allie Rigatuso who each poured in 15 points.
Aerts added four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Rigatuso chipped in five rebounds and three assists.
Senior Olivia Bohac scored 13 points and led the team with five steals.
Senior Lexi Haney added 11 points, four assists and three steals.
The Tigers finished with 51 rebounds and 24 steals against Nebraska Lutheran.
The Tigers returned to the floor on Jan. 16 when they traveled to Dorchester to take on the Longhorns.
A poor second quarter cost the Tigers a shot at winning the game and they were defeated 41-37 on the road.
The Tigers were outscored 14-5 in the second quarter.
The Tigers shot 12-of-58 from the field, 4-for-18 from behind the 3-point line and made just 9-of-18 from the free throw line.
Amanda Aerts led the Tigers in scoring with 10.
Bohac finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore Lanae Aerts had a big game for the Tigers finishing with eight points and a career-high 23 rebounds.
The split moved the Tiger record to 7-6 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.