CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs basketball teams opened the season at home against the East Butler Tigers on Dec. 5.
The girls game was close after the first quarter. Cedar Bluffs trailed the Tigers just 11-9 after eight minutes.
Turnovers and missed shots allowed the Tigers to pull away in the second quarter and it ended with the visiting team leaving town with a 70-34 victory.
The Wildcats were outscored 27-11 in the second quarter and 15-1 in the fourth quarter.
“We played hard and did some really nice things offensively and defensively. It was a really physical game. We struggled to rebound at times and that was a huge factor as the game went on. Alyssa Classen played a really nice game offensively and Nevaeh Patyk lead the way defensively and helped orchestrate the group effort,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.
Senior Alyssa Classen led the Wildcats with 15 points and added three rebounds.
Junior Skylar Shanahan also played well for the home team finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Senior Nevaeh Patyk contributed four points and led the team with six steals.
Later, the inexperienced Wildcat boys’ squad was defeated by East Butler 58-20.
Cedar Bluffs struggled to score against the more experienced Tiger group.
Senior Ethan Schutt scored 18 of the team’s 20 points. The rest of the Wildcats managed just two free throws the entire game.
“We have a lot to improve on, which we knew coming in, but it’s good now to have seen it. Every player on our team is playing a completely new role this year and we knew it was going to be tough going against a team with everyone back who plays a very in your face style of basketball. Defensively I was pleased, but when you give up over 30 fast break points it makes it tough for that to matter much,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Clayton Shepard.
