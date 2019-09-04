BRAINARD – The East Butler Tiger volleyball team was defeated in straight sets by the Dorchester Longhorns on Aug. 29 at East Butler High School.
The Tigers fell by scores of 17-25, 14-25 and 20-25.
“For the first varsity contest for several of our players, I was pleased with a lot of aspects. I thought we played well defensively in spurts, but we need to work on consistency in all phases of the game,” said East Butler Coach Karmen Widick.
The Tigers finished with 18 kills and were led by senior Lexi Haney who finished with seven. Junior Addie Sullivan and freshman Katie Haney added four apiece.
Katie Haney led the Tigers with two ace serves.
Lexi Haney and Sullivan combined to lead the way defensively with 13 digs.
Senior Kailynn Hummel, Katie Haney and Sullivan combined to hand out 15 set assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.