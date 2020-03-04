RAYMOND – The East Butler Tigers rolled to a pair of wins at Raymond Central High School during Class D1-2 Sub-District Tournament play.
The Tigers opened the tournament with a 68-31 victory over the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats in the semifinals on Feb. 25.
The Tigers led 11-0 after eight minutes and 30-10 at the half. East Butler kept their foot on the gas and outscored the Wildcats 38-21 in the second half.
“It was a total team effort. Jaden and Justin really played well. Everyone just did their job. Our defense was outstanding,” said East Butler Coach Greg Jahde.
Senior Jaden Rhynalds turned in an efficient offensive performance while pouring in a game-high 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor. He also contributed eight rebounds and five steals.
Junior Justin Dvorak made all five of his field goal attempts and added 11 points while adding three rebounds and two steals.
Junior Dillon DeWitt and freshman Alex Pierce scored five points apiece.
The Tigers returned to the court on Feb. 27 to square off against Omaha Christian Academy.
A fast start again propelled the Tigers to victory. East Butler led 14-2 after one quarter and rolled to the 64-41 win.
Leading 26-12 at the half, the Tigers offense produced 38 points in the second half for the second straight game.
Rhynalds finished with a game-high 29 points highlighted by a 14-of-16 performance at the free throw line. In addition to his 29 points, the Tiger senior added 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Senior Austin Pierce scored 11 points.
Dvorak added six points and nine rebounds.
“We were efficient on offense and played tremendous defensively. Jaden had a heck of a game and Austin and others stepped up and played one of our best games of the year,” added Jahde.
