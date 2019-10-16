ARLINGTON – The Wahoo softball team saw their season come to an end with a 7-5 loss on Saturday morning at the hands of Tekamah-Herman.
The tournament got off to a great start for the Warriors on Oct. 8.
Wahoo outscored Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 14-2 in their first game of the tournament on the strength of three home runs.
Freshman Autumn Iversen, junior Kharissa Eddie and senior Morgan Oden all hit home runs for Wahoo, powering the 13-hit attack.
Wahoo led 5-0 after three innings and then put the icing on the cake with a seven run sixth inning to end the game with a 12-run win.
Oden, freshman Harper Hancock and sophomore Kylie Kenning combined for eight hits. Iversen drove in three runs and junior Aja Henderson and Oden drove in two apiece.
Oden earned the win on the mound for the Warriors.
The win kept Wahoo in winner’s bracket where they squared off against top-seeded Arlington.
Wahoo led 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, but Arlington scored nine straight runs to notch a 9-1 five-inning victory.
Henderson drove in the lone run for the Warriors.
Oden took the loss on the mound against the Eagles.
Wahoo played for a third time on Wednesday when they squared off against Yutan-Mead in an elimination game.
Wahoo hammered out 13 base hits and scored eight runs while ending the Patriots season with an 8-3 victory.
Kenning and Luedtke each finished with three base hits and Eddie and Iversen drove in two runs apiece.
Oden scattered 11 hits and three runs while working seven innings and earning the win.
After unplayable conditions on Thursday and Friday, Wahoo returned to the field for another elimination game on Saturday against Tekamah-Herman.
The Tigers scored five runs in the second inning and never trailed while earning the 7-5 win.
Henderson had a monster game for Wahoo finishing with four hits, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.
The 2-2 finish in district play ended the Warrior season with a record of 14-17.
