BRAINARD – The East Butler wrestling team competed at the Douglas County West Dual Invitational on Feb. 1.
The Tigers took 11 wrestlers to the meet, but finished with a record of 0-5.
The Tigers were defeated by Omaha Concordia/DC West (18-66), Conestoga (12-57), Arlington (24-60), Louisville (30-48) and Mount Michael Benedictine (30-38).
106-pound freshman Lane Bohac finished with a record of 5-0 at the meet, wrestling three times and receiving two forfeits.
Sophomore Brayden Brecka (113) finished 4-1 in Valley while wrestling three contested matches.
152-pound sophomore Trevin Brecka also finished 4-1, wrestling in five contested matches, winning three by pinfall.
Tigers Blaine Orta (120) and Kyle Heise (145) also won contested matches at the Saturday meet.
On Thursday, the Tigers hosted the 2020 Crossroads Conference Meet at East Butler High School.
The home team took third place at the conference meet. Nine Tiger wrestlers combined to score 78 points at the meet.
Two Tigers were crowned champions on Thursday night.
Bohac won both of his matches to claim top honors in the 106-pound weight division.
Brayden Brecka (113) pinned three opponents in the first period at the conference meet while capturing the gold medal.
Trevin Brecka finished with a record of 2-2 at the home meet while finishing with a bronze medal in the 152-pound weight division.
Tigers Reece Kocian (106), Reid Glasshoff (126) and Kyle Heise (145) also won contested matches at the CRC meet.
Less than 24 hours later the Tigers returned to the mat to take part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet in Weeping Water on Friday evening.
The Tigers finished ninth at the meet after scoring 62.5 points.
Bohac improved to 33-8 on the season after notching three more wins, including a 19-3 major decision over Harley Drier of Auburn in the 106-pound match for gold.
Brayden Brecka (113) also captured the gold medal at the conference meet after winning two contested matches. He improved to 26-9 with the two victories.
Trevin Brecka (152) wrestled four times and won three of them while finishing third in Weeping Water. He improved to 27-14 on the year.
Kocian (106), Glasshoff (120) and Heise (145) also won contested matches at the ECNC conference meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.