BRAINARD – It was a tale of two halves for the East Butler Tiger boys basketball team in their road contest against the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Dec. 10.
The Tigers played poorly in the first half and trailed 10-9 after one quarter and 23-14 at the half.
The Tigers struggled executing on the offensive end and shot just 18 percent.
“It was a really poor first half. We didn’t shoot well and lacked intensity,” said East Butler Coach Greg Jahde.
After regrouping in the locker room the Tigers came out refocused and played much better over the final 16 minutes.
The Tigers outscored the home team 31-14 in the second half behind a strong second half performance from senior guard Jaden Rhynalds.
Rhynalds scored a game-high 27 points on 8-of-22 shooting from the field and a 7-of-11 performance from the line. Rhynalds added seven steals.
Senior Nolan Makovicka added five points nine rebounds and three assists.
“We played hard and smart in the second half and really played well as a team,” added Jahde.
The Tigers returned home to play the Osceola Bulldogs on Dec. 12.
The Tigers improved to 3-1 on the season with a convincing 54-25 over the Bulldogs.
“That was probably our best 32 minutes of basketball so far this year. Our defense was flying around and we did a good job of taking care of the ball,” Jahde added
Rhynalds led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. The 5’10” senior just missed out on recording a triple double, adding nine rebounds, nine steals and five assists.
Makovicka added a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds in the win against the Bulldogs.
Sophomore Josh Malina came through with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.