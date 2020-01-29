BRAINARD – The East Butler boys basketball team improved to 11-3 on the season after earning a pair of wins last week.
The Tigers stretched their win streak to seven games with victories over Giltner and Meridian.
The week started with a 42-32 road win over the Giltner Hornets on Jan 21.
Sometimes you have to win ugly and that is exactly what the Tigers did on Tuesday night.
“Not sure if we played poorly or if they executed their game plan better. It wasn’t one of our better games, but we escaped with the win by doing just enough,” said East Butler Coach Greg Jahde.
Senior Jaden Rhynalds led the Tigers with 14 points and seven steals.
Senior Austin Pierce added 11 points and led the team with eight boards.
Junior Collin Bouc and senior Nolan Makovicka combined for eight points and nine rebounds.
The Tigers kept things rolling with a big home win over winless Meridian on Jan. 23.
The Tigers scored 44 first half points while rolling to a 62-27 win over the Mustangs.
Eight different players scored for the Tigers and it was Rhynalds leading the way with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. He also led the team with nine steals.
“It was a good opportunity to get everyone some playing time. We did a good job of sharing the ball with 17 assists. It was good to be able to try some things out and get ready for the conference tournament,” added Jahde.
Junior Malcolm Maxwell added seven points and seven rebounds.
Junior Justin Dvorak added six points and seven rebounds.
