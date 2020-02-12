BRAINARD – The East Butler girls basketball team earned a pair of wins over McCool Junction and High plains Community last week, improving to 11-8 on the year.
The Tigers started the week with a dominating 70-21 victory over the Mustangs.
The Tigers scored a season-high 44 points in the first half while sprinting to a 44-11 advantage.
The Tigers shot 43 percent from the field and made 20-of-32 from the free throw line.
The Tigers also came away with 20 steals and outrebounded the Mustangs 38-32.
Nine different players scored for the Tigers and they were led by senior Amanda Aerts who poured in 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. She also added four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Junior Addie Sullivan came through with 11 points and three assists.
Senior Lexi Haney came through with 10 points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
The Tigers made it two in a row when they were able to get past High Plains Community at home on Friday night.
The Tigers got off to a great start and led 21-3 at the half on their way to notching a 47-18 victory.
Amanda Aerts led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points and added four rebounds and four steals.
Junior Addie Sullivan also finished in double-figures with 10 points.
Senior Olivia Bohac scored six points and added three assists and three steals.
“It wasn’t our best night offensively but we played great defense for 32 minutes and eventually started hitting some shots in the fourth quarter,” said East Butler Coach James Kriz.
